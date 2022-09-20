PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo’s new pickleball courts were revealed on Tuesday at a ribbon cutting ceremony at Mineral Palace Park.

Pickleball is among one of the fastest growing recreation sports in the country and uses plastic wiffle balls and paddles similar to ping pong or table tennis. The rules and play of the game are a combination of table tennis or ping pong, badminton and tennis.

The demand for pickleball in Pueblo has been growing, with many Puebloans using the tennis courts at Pueblo City Park to play. So, in March of 2022, Pueblo City Council approved funding for the new pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park.

The ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 20 revealed eight brand new courts at the north end of the park where tennis courts used to be.











After the ribbon cutting ceremony, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar and Director of Parks and Recreation Steven Meier were paired with Pueblo County Pickleball Association members for an exhibition match to test out the new courts.

“The City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Parks and Recreation is excited about adding the eight pickleball courts to our existing elaborate parks system” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier. “We have been working on this project for over five years and it’s wonderful to see this stage complete.”

Future improvements to the site may include shade shelters, lights for individuals to play in the evening, benches and the potential of four additional courts.