COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers surprised kids at the Hillside Community Center Wednesday with a sports and activity day.

Coaches and kids from the nonprofit, Police Athletic and Activities League – or “PAL” – got to participate in games and eat at food trucks.

The event is part of CSPD’s sports outreach Play COS Initiative. And a few special guests made appearances, too, including mascots from the Switchbacks and Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Also there – Officer Cem Duzel, who was injured in the line of duty in 2018.

PAL Executive Director Charles Leverette was also in attendance on Wednesday.

“We’re just trying to give kids more of an avenue of being active in the community and being active for their health – and maybe bring this community together,” Leverette said. “Plus, it’s going to help us bridge the gap between civilians and first responders and the police here in Colorado Springs.”

If you’d like to donate or volunteer with the Police Athletic and Activities League, you can find more information here.