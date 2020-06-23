New open space opens Saturday in Black Forest

The trail in the new Pineries Open Space / Photo courtesy El Paso County Parks

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A new open space is opening Saturday in Black Forest.

The Pineries Open Space is located at 13201 Vollmer Road, about a half mile north of the intersection of Vollmer Road and Shoup Road. It includes about 1,070 acres of open space, a large trailhead, about 8.5 miles of trail, and a restroom. It will be open from dawn to dusk.

Map of the new Pineries Open Space (tap for PDF version)

“The site straddles the Palmer Divide in the Black Forest area and is characterized by gentle rolling terrain, grassland meadows, ponderosa pine forests, wetlands, and small ponds dotting the area,” the county parks department said. “The open space also boasts abundant wildlife, including elk, white tail deer, various raptor birds, and wild turkeys.”

The master plan for the open space was completed in 2010. The area sustained significant damage in the 2013 Black Forest Fire, which delayed its public opening.