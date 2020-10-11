New mural honoring leaders in “K-Land” community

COLORADO SPRINGS – A new mural was revealed Saturday in the southside of Colorado Springs, also known as K-Land, by some of the people who live in the community.

The mural unveiling was at John Adams Park in honor of local icon Sam Dunlap. It is a tribute and representation for a local icon who has served this community over five decades, along with some unsung heroes that grew up in this very community and that Sam Dunlap has directly impacted and influenced.

The mural and event will also be honoring the life of De’Von Bailey. Bailey’s family was there to speak, alongside Rev. Promise Lee of Relevant Word Ministries, organizer Lil D, and members of the Dunlap family.

The mural, organizers stated is a “visual history” for the community to see, remember, and honor community figures that directly impacted the Southside/K-Land community in a positive way and influenced change for the betterment of our society.

To learn more about the mural, follow artist IG: @Paes164