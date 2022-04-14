PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo residents got a special preview of a new mobile child care RV on Thursday.

The first of its kind mobile child-care classroom, named Caramel, will provide free on-site child care for parents who are addressing issues like mental health concerns, substance abuse disorders, and employment challenges. The care is made possible by a partnership between Children First, an auxiliary of Pueblo Community College, and Illuminate Colorado.









The classroom will be able to accommodate up to eight children a day in a classroom-like setting, complete with teachers, books, and toys. Jade Woodard, Executive Director Of Illuminate Colorado, said the opportunity to support struggling parents can make all the difference for the betterment of not only their wellness, but the wellness of their children too–

“We can support parents in… really being able to be present and well for their kiddos, then we can support children in building all of those brain connections that we know happens in early childhood. So that’s how this is really contributing to school readiness and long-term educational success for kiddos.”

Illuminate Colorado aims to meet parents where they are, so they can make getting help that much easier. You can help support the program and view their registry of items they need to support growing minds at illuminatecolorado.org/babyshower