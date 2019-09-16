New Mexico man killed in El Paso County crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Elbert Road in eastern El Paso County Sunday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Elbert Road near the intersection with Evans Road. That’s about nine miles south of the town of Elbert.

Troopers said a 1997 Acura NSX was headed southbound when it went onto the right shoulder. The driver overcorrected, and the car went off the left shoulder, hit a fence, and rolled.

Troopers said Earl Whittemore, 77, of New Mexico, was ejected from the car and died on the scene. The other person in the car, 57-year-old Cara Brenza of New Mexico, sustained serious injuries.

Troopers said neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers are still trying to determine why the car went onto the shoulder. They said alcohol and drug use are not considered factors in the crash, but speed may have been a factor.

Colorado State Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Trooper Joshua Yoder at 719-544-2424.