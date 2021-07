This Saturday is a special event that will not only satisfy your hunger cravings, but also give back to Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado. The new McDonald’s location at 1245 Interquest Parkway is donating 10% of its sales from 6 a.m. to close this Saturday, July 24, will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

Captain Dan from Ronald McDonald House and local McDonald’s owner/operator Purvi Naik joined us on FOX21 Morning News with details.