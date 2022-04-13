COLORADO SPRINGS — The Diocese of Colorado Springs has begun construction on a new home for pregnant mothers and their children.

Mater Filius Colorado Springs (MFCS) is being built on the grounds of Saint Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Briargate. Once it opens in 2023, Mater Filius will provide a safe and nurturing environment for women of all faiths, supporting the basic needs of shelter, food, clothes, and life skills.

As a separate nonprofit corporation closely affiliated with the Diocese of Colorado Springs, MFCS will address an identified need for dignified housing for homeless pregnant women in the Springs.

“Our needs assessment affirms that at least 24-36 pregnant women are homeless in the Springs every year,” said Executive Director Lisa Schmitz. “While there are many fine programs for families who strive to assist these moms, most of them end up in shelters or remain homeless.” Schmitz went on to add that the new facility will be the only housing resource focused specifically on pregnant women.









Women who give birth at MFCS can stay through their pregnancy, and eight months after giving birth.

Anyone interested in supporting MFCS or volunteer opportunities can learn more at materfiliuscs.org