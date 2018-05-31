New luxury apartments coming to northern Colorado Springs

A new apartment complex broke ground Wednesday in northern Colorado Springs.

Denver-based Etkin Johnson Real Estate will build Falcon View Apartments, a 288-unit complex at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway.

The complex will include 16 three-story buildings with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Many have direct views of Pikes Peak.

“Colorado Springs is booming,” Mayor John Suthers said. “We’ve got lots of people that are moving here that are taking jobs that are being created.”

The apartments will also include a yoga studio, dog wash facility, ski and bike repair shop, pool, and fitness center.