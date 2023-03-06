(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A new 21-acre development anchored by a King Soopers will be coming to Fountain, at the corner of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Syracuse Street.

According to a press release from the City of Fountain, the new development will also feature inline shops and multiple outparcel development opportunities. The City said this new development will directly benefit neighbors and the greater Fountain Valley by “broadening access to fresh grocer products, a pharmacy, and an assortment of lifestyle goods and services.”

In addition, the City said the project will further invest in utility and transportation infrastructure, which will allow for additional outparcels to become available for future retail services.

“We are excited to join the Fountain community and to serve the residents of the Fountain Valley at this future location,” said Jessica Trowbridge, King Soopers Corporate Affairs Manager.

The City said one of their goals specified in the City Comprehensive Plan was to “minimize leakage of consumer spending,” which is when consumers spend money outside their local markets, according to Investopedia. The City said the King Soopers anchor grocer project will close approximately $42 million in consumer leakage spending.

“We’ve looked forward to this day for quite some time,” said Russell Perkins, Principal with Evergreen Devco, the developer of the project. “The City Staff and residents have been clear about the need for additional retail services—particularly in the grocery category. It’s been awesome to work with City leadership to finally make this a reality and we expect this shopping center to generate some excitement. In addition to the grocer anchor, we are committed to bringing several new-to-Fountain food and service retail outlets to the community.”

“Our city has continued to experience a lack of grocery and retail services to meet the demand of our growing community. We are appreciative that Kroger has recognized the need and are delighted that they are investing in the Fountain area to establish their premier brand of services in our community,” said Mayor of Fountain, Sharon Thompson. “To support this development, the city is expanding its City Transit system to ensure equitable access to grocery and retail services is met by our residents throughout the City of Fountain.”

The development is slated for an anchor opening date of 2025.