(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, July 25 marked the opening of a kids’ play area at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado (RMHCSC).

The ribbon-cutting for the new Kiwanis Adventure Zone took place at the RMHCSC location near Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.

The organization keeps families with critically ill children close to each other and provides support and care when they need it the most.

The new play area has been renovated by Lowe’s Pro Team, which refreshed the playground paint, planted flowers, and put up a new fence. Astroturf has also been added in place of sand, to make the playground accessible and safe for everyone.

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Sean Scott

“Whether our families enter the play area on their hands and knees, their own two feet, or with the assistance of wheels, there are no stoppers for creative play,” said Beth Alessio, Executive Director for RMHCSC.

RMHCSC accepts donations to help them support children and their families with projects like the new play area. You can also volunteer your time to the organization, or get involved in other ways. Learn more by visiting the RMHCSC’s website here.

The Kiwanis Adventure Zone was made possible in part thanks to a donation from a local Weed Man franchise.