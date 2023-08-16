(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) welcomed its newest K9 officer on Monday, Aug. 14.

K9 Koa officially joined the force for her first day of work on Monday, PPD said. She is an 11-month-old Belgian Malinois and will be working as a Single Purpose Narcotics K9.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

The department said K9 Koa has been extremely successful in locating heroin, meth, and cocaine throughout her training over the past several months, in cars, homes, and various other property types.

“The Pueblo Police Department is excited to welcome her to our team,” PPD said in a Facebook post.