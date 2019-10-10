New health and wellness courtyard opens at Colorado Early Colleges

COLORADO SPRINGS — A health and wellness student courtyard is set to open this fall at Colorado Early Colleges of Colorado Springs.

This past summer the school broke ground on the courtyard.

Staff had observed an increased number of students struggling with social and emotional issues, which prompted the need for a safe space.

The courtyard is a safe, contemplative outdoor space for students to learn, move and recharge.

“Students in our area actually have a lot of stress around academics as well as social stresses so we want them to navigate their emotions in a healthy way and this space provides that opportunity,” Head of School of Colorado Early Colleges Jennifer Daugherty said.

The courtyard joins other social and emotional initiatives that CECCS added over the years.