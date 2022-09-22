COLORADO SPRINGS — A new Garden of the Gods entrance sign is under construction along the Foothills Trail north of Gateway Road. Crews recently installed the sandstone slabs, and the sign will be etched with the park name in the coming weeks.

The new park sign is part of the larger 30th Street Corridor Project that has seen major improvements to the area of 30th Street near the park, including concrete paths for cyclists adjacent to the new roundabout at Gateway Road, in addition to decorative colored concrete in the median islands.

The new park sign location, which is approximately 300 feet west of the original site that was in use since 1994, will allow a safer access point for those taking photos or congregating near the landmark. The new sign is made of sandstone from the same Lyons, Colorado quarry as the original stones.

The area around the new sign remains closed while crews continue work on the trail and pedestrian plaza east of the sign.

A detour is in place that directs all traffic to use Centennial Boulevard. Park and Visitor Center traffic can enter 30th Street from Garden of the Gods Road. Click here to view the detour map.

Weeks of Sept. 26 and Oct. 3

Planned construction activities:

Continue grading and utility work on 30th Street between Gateway Road and Fontanero Street

Place landscape features in roundabout center island

Complete irrigation systems near the roundabout and the water quality pond

Continue work near the new Garden of the Gods monument sign location and pedestrian plaza

Continue finishing work in the Phase 1 work area (between Mesa and Gateway roads)

Prepare for fall seeding and planting

Continue full road closure (through summer 2023) of 30th Street between Fontanero Street and Gateway Road.

In addition to the full road closure of 30th Street, occasional lane or shoulder closures are possible within the work zone. As needed, flaggers will assist with traffic control. General work hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Occasional extended work hours or weekend work may be allowed for specific and necessary construction activities.