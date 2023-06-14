(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Labor Day Lift Off has been announced for 2023, with exciting new events for adults and families to enjoy, including a drone light show, balloons in your neighborhood, and Hot Air Happy Hour.

The celebration will take place at Memorial Park on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. Hot air balloons will take to the sky for morning rides, and attendees can also enjoy a 5k run, concerts, vendors, and more. The event is free, but limited parking passes can be purchased ahead of time here.

Returning Activities

Balloon lift offs and balloon glows – The biggest hot air balloon festival in Colorado never disappoints. Each day, starting at 7 a.m., 70 hot air balloons take to the skies for the morning balloon lift offs. Then, in the evening, attendees can enjoy sunset balloon glows at 7:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3.

Balloon rides by Rainbow Ryders – Morning rides will be provided by Rainbow Ryders daily. The check-in tent will be located at Memorial Park and guests will fly at sunrise. They’ll have the option to choose between private or shared rides, each approximately 45 – 60 minutes. Rates begin at $395 per person.

Entertainment – There will be no shortage of music and performances to enjoy at the Labor Day Lift off.

The Martini Shot, a six-piece horn-powered band

Mosquito Pass, country music with a mix of Outlaw, Red Dirt, Southern Rock, and Bluegrass

Missy and The Dirty Secrets, energetic performances from multiple decades

Wings of Blue USAF Skydiving Team

Aerial Aura performs aerial acrobatics

Orangetheory 5K run – the run returns for its second annual event on Sunday, Sept. 3. Race begins at 9 a.m.

Lift off Lounge – This VIP experience offers attendees a one-of-a-kind opportunity to have an elevated view of everything. Escape the summer crowds in a private tent and seating area with prime viewing of both the morning lift offs and evening glows. Ticket holders in the lounge will enjoy catered meals & beverages, shaded seating area, private restrooms, preferred parking and LDLO swag bag.











Labor Day Lift Off

Courtesy: Hot Apple Productions

New This Year

Drone Light Show – The drone light show will feature illuminated, synchronized, and choreographed groups of drones that arrange themselves into various aerial formations. Performances will happen each morning at 6 a.m. before the balloon launch, and each evening at 8 p.m. after the Balloon Glow.

Hot Air Happy Hour – Hot Air Happy Hour will take place from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy $2 off drinks in the beer garden as well as special discounts at participating food trucks and vendors.

Colorado Springs Aloft – This is a special pre-lift off event that brings balloons directly to neighborhoods around Colorado Springs. In 2023, there are two confirmed Aloft locations – one at Banning Lewis Ranch and another at Panorama Park. Organizers said they are hopeful to announce a third location at a later date. Join the fun on Thursday, Aug. 31 for a morning of music, activities, and balloons!

Pathfinders Program – This volunteer program sponsored by Bank of America creates an opportunity for volunteers to immerse themselves in the festivities and make a lasting impact on the cherished tradition of Labor Day Lift Off. Click here to sign up to be a Pathfinder.

Photography zone – In partnership with Mike’s Camera, Labor Day Lift Off will be offering an exclusive photography workshop to give photographers of all skill levels the tools and knowledge to capture the magic of the hot air balloons, with access to the elevated deck at the Memorial Park Velodrome. To sign-up for the photo pass experience, visit LaborDayLiftOff.com.

Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone – Little cowboys and cowgirls can test their skills in mutton bustin’ and compete in goat roping at the rodeo zone. Kids can learn basic rodeo skills at Rodeo 101, encounter fascinating animal ambassadors and artifacts at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ZooMobile and get ready for some action-packed fun at Nerf Turf’s nerf gun arena. Open during all lift off sessions.