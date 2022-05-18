TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Some relief has been granted to residents in Teller County who’ve had to evacuated their homes and businesses on Wednesday.

The evacuation orders connected to the High Park Fire were lifted at 10 a.m. and affected residents may now return home, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. This permission extends exclusively to residents, and anyone trying to enter the area will need to provide proof of residency (this can include utility bills, lease agreements, and mail with name and address).

Pre-evacuation orders have also been lifted, per TSCO. Any residents who self-evacuated may now return home.

Please note that firefighters will remain in the area and will be actively working.

The sheriff’s office has also noted that, due to smoke in the area, anyone with heart disease or respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly should take precautions when outside.