(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo West Metropolitan District is launching a new text and email notification system designed to send emergency updates, weather alerts, and more.
Pueblo West Alerts will notify the community about a number of emergency scenarios, as well as provide optional updates for non-emergency alerts regarding happenings in Pueblo West neighborhoods.
Residents can sign up by visiting pueblowestmetro.com/alerts. Residents can also send “PWMD” to 38276 to sign up for emergency alerts.
The Pueblo West Alerts system provides residents with emergency updates, which includes public safety alerts, weather alerts, and major road closures. Additionally, the tool will be used to communicate directly with residents in the event of a major emergency.
“There is an information vacuum in Pueblo West, and residents have told us they have a hard time getting information,” said Pueblo West Metropolitan District Chief Administrator Brian Caserta. “The Pueblo West Alerts system is an exciting new tool that allows the Metro District to let residents know what’s going on in their community.”
Location mapping is another feature of the system. If an alert would only impact your neighborhood but not Pueblo West as a whole, the Metropolitan District said only you and your neighbors would receive it.
Residents can also sign up for non-emergency informational alerts:
- Cold weather hazards: Winter weather alerts, frozen pipe hazards, and more from the Pueblo West Water Department.
- Community events: Get alerts about upcoming community events and things to do in Pueblo West.
- Pueblo West News Updates: Access regularly published news articles on the PuebloWestMetro.com website. Sign up to get alerted any time news is published.
- Parks and Recreation: Get alerts about upcoming parks and recreation programs, sign-up deadlines, special events, and more.
- Public Information: Subscribe to receive public notices, Board of Directors meeting agendas, and more.
- Road closures: If there’s a major road closure, or just a closure in your specific neighborhood, receive alerts that may impact your commute.
- Volunteer program: Sign up to receive news about available volunteer programs and opportunities.
- Weather alerts: Receive alerts about weather related hazards, advisories, tips and more.