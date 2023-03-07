(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo West Metropolitan District is launching a new text and email notification system designed to send emergency updates, weather alerts, and more.

Pueblo West Alerts will notify the community about a number of emergency scenarios, as well as provide optional updates for non-emergency alerts regarding happenings in Pueblo West neighborhoods.

Residents can sign up by visiting pueblowestmetro.com/alerts. Residents can also send “PWMD” to 38276 to sign up for emergency alerts.

The Pueblo West Alerts system provides residents with emergency updates, which includes public safety alerts, weather alerts, and major road closures. Additionally, the tool will be used to communicate directly with residents in the event of a major emergency.

“There is an information vacuum in Pueblo West, and residents have told us they have a hard time getting information,” said Pueblo West Metropolitan District Chief Administrator Brian Caserta. “The Pueblo West Alerts system is an exciting new tool that allows the Metro District to let residents know what’s going on in their community.”

Location mapping is another feature of the system. If an alert would only impact your neighborhood but not Pueblo West as a whole, the Metropolitan District said only you and your neighbors would receive it.

Residents can also sign up for non-emergency informational alerts: