New dates set for Space Symposium in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New dates have been set for the 36th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

The event will be held October 31 through November 2 at the Broadmoor.

The symposium, hosted by the Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation, welcomes an average of 14,000 people from around the world each year. It was originally scheduled for March 30 to April 2 this year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will continue to monitor all of the public health reports and adhere to all of the federal, state, and local orders regarding public assemblies but we have confidence in planning ahead for a future that brings our community safely back together in Colorado Springs,” organizers said in a statement Thursday.

Registration fees will be automatically transferred to the rescheduled dates. Anyone who cannot attend on the new dates should contact the Space Foundation for a refund.