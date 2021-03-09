New CSFD Fire Chief sworn in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Randy Royal was sworn in as the new Colorado Springs Fire Chief by Mayor John Suthers Monday.

Royal has been a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department for more than 34 years and has worked in the emergency services for over 42 years — 28 of those years as a paramedic. Royal has served in a Chief Officer role for 16 years as a Battalion Chief, Shift Commander, and Deputy Chief.

Royal says he’s honored to have been chosen by the Mayor to fill the fire chief’s position.

“I stepped into the fire academy on this day 34 years ago, that’s pretty cool. It’s a great department so I am excited about it. We have a lot of work to do but in a good way, we don’t have anything bad going on, we can just be moving in a positive direction,” Royal said.

Five additional firefighters also took the oath of office — including Carrick Patterson to Batallion Chief; Josh Winter to Captain; Ian Elliott to Lieutenant; Patrick Bruner to Paramedic; and Jayme McConnellogue to Deputy Chief.

History was made with McConnellogue’s promotion to Deputy Chief — which is now the highest position held by a woman in the department. She has been with the fire department since 1998 and has held the positions of Firefighter, Paramedic, Lieutenant, Captain, and Battalion Chief. McConnellogue’s las assignment has been overseeing the medical division for the fire department for the last four years.