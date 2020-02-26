New Colorado Springs library program offers free admission to museums, attractions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Your Pikes Peak Library District card now gets you access to even more attractions across the region.

Starting Monday, the library district’s new Pikes Peak Culture Pass will give library cardholders free access to seven different museums and attractions, including:

The free admission passes are available for checkout, just like ebooks and audiobooks. Starting Monday, library cardholders can log in to the online reservation page and book a pass up to 30 days before their preferred visit date.

Patrons can print the confirmation, which serves as a ticket, directly from home or at any library location. Some of the attractions will also let you show the pass on your phone.

Each library patron age 12 and older will be able to reserve one admission pass per destination once every six months. Each patron can reserve only one pass at a time.

The number of people covered by each pass varies by location.

Patrons have been able to check out free Colorado State Parks passes through the library since 2016.

For more information and to reserve a Culture Pass, visit ppld.org/culturepass.