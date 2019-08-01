New Colorado Springs house showcases smart features

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several local organizations have teamed up to showcase a new smart home in this year’s Parade of Homes.

The Smart Home is a collaboration between Colorado Springs Utilities, Classic Homes, and the Housing and Building Association.

The house features new technology to help lower energy and water usage.

“From our side of it, we wanted to try to understand what technology’s out there for smart homes, and try to experiment with those items,” Classic Homes president Joe Loidolt said. “We put a lot of those in this house, just to see how we like them and how the public responds to them.”

If you want to see the home in person, it will be featured in this month’s Colorado Springs Parade of Homes.