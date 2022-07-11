COLORADO SPRINGS — The US Air Force Academy Class of 2026 will get to work Monday morning as field training gets underway.

According to the Academy, the new cadets will march 5.5 miles to the Jacks Valley Training Area to start the field portion of Basic Cadet Training. The training will include equipment issue, medical response training, combat arms, and field living conditions.

These cadets have actually been in training since June 23, focusing on physical fitness tests, military drill movements, uniform and room inspections, and much more.



The Jacks Valley Training Area is closed to the public and the march out will cause brief road closures of Field House Drive, Parade Loop, and the intersection of Academy Drive and North Gate Blvd, between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.