COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain State Park‘s has revealed its new sleeping cabins.

Each cabin can sleep up to six people and features small kitchens, bathrooms, patios with fire pits and gas grills. The new cabins come after a busy season last year and as campsite reservations fill up quickly.





“I think it’s going to increase accessibility,” Cheyenne Mountain State Park Manager Jason Hagan said. “So anyone who can’t afford an RV or doesn’t want to invest in an RV or trailer now has an option to camp at Cheyenne Mountain State Park without having to sleep in a tent.”

Cabins are available to rent right now.