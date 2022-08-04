COLORADO SPRINGS — A new self-guided audio tour has been launched for Garden of the Gods, allowing visitors to learn more about the park’s history.

The free TravelStorys GPS mobile application provides visitors with a personal tour guide, sharing stories about the park’s diverse ecosystems, geology, cultures, and more. It is narrated by City of Colorado Springs employees including the city archaeologist, the manager, and administrator in Garden of the Gods Park, park rangers, and Visitor and Nature Center staff.

“We are excited to be able to share more about Garden of the Gods Park with our guests through the TravelStorys app,” said Bret Tennis, park operations administrator in Garden of the Gods. “Being able to hear directly from Garden of the Gods experts as you drive through the park makes this renowned experience even more special, and we hope everyone who visits this city park leaves feeling both inspired and that they learned something new.”

For the best experience, visitors are encouraged to download the TravelStorysGPS app before they arrive as stories will begin playing automatically once inside the park entrance. The hands-free narration will pause when visitors stop to take in the views and start again as they continue their drive.

Visitors are asked to never enter or stop in the bike lane for safety reasons. The application can be downloaded free in the App Store or on Google Play.

To view the experience remotely, visit Travelstorys.com/Tours/Garden-of-the-Gods.