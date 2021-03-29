New artificial turf fields unveiled at northern Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Renovations on three softball fields at Cottonwood Creek Park in northern Colorado Springs are now complete. The city unveiled the new artificial turf fields Saturday.

The city said the turf is a cost- and water-saving measure that will save an estimated 2.8 million gallons of water each year. It will also allow the lighted sports complex to be used for other sports, like soccer, without compromising field conditions.

A drone view of the newly-resurfaced fields. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

Funding for the project was approved by voters who passed ballot measure 2B in 2019. This measure allowed the city to retain $7 million in excess revenue from 2018. These funds are applied solely toward improvement projects in city parks, sports and cultural facilities, and trails.

Before the turf was installed, crews removed the sod from the ballfields and replanted it near the playground in Palmer Park. That area was previously native grass and dirt.