New ’80s music station launches in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ newest radio station is throwing it back to the 1980s.

Gnarly 101.3 promises the best of the decade in any genre, with songs you just don’t near anymore. They hope to bring people back to the ’80s with music, movie clips, and chat from the decade.

The creators, Paul Shideler and JP Speers, met at another station about three years ago, but they felt restricted, so they launched their own station.

They say since they’re not corporate-owned, they can listen to their audience more than anyone else on the airwaves.

“Jay and I took it to the next level, and we decided to play a lot of things that people haven’t heard in 20, 30 years,” Shideler said. “We put together B-side hits, vinyl cuts, extended plays, things that were underrated during the ’80s. So it’s almost like new music to folks.”

“We want to bring in the core of what radio was designed for in the first place, was to build a relationship with our community,” Speers said.

Shideler and Speers hope to grow the station into a full-fledged advertising agency in the future.