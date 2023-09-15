(COLORADO SRPINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a suspect is in custody following a brief shelter-in-place in the area of Barnes Road east of Powers Boulevard.

According to CSPD, a heavy police presence responded to the 6300 block of Barnes Road shortly before 10 p.m. on a reported active shooter. A Peak Alert was sent to neighbors in the area asking them to shelter in place, though it was lifted just after 10:30 p.m.

CSPD said police were in the process of ensuring there were no injuries as a result of a possible shooting. Police asked the community to continue to avoid the area as police investigate the incident.