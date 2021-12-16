Neighborhood Cleanup Sites scheduled over next few days in Pueblo

Wind in Pueblo left a path of destruction in its wake. Courtesy of William Medina.

PUEBLO, Colo. – City of Pueblo’s Public Works Department in coordination with Pueblo Parks & Recreation announce two locations for neighborhood cleanups after Wednesday’s wind and dust storm.

City residents may bring tree branches and debris to the drop off sites between the following hours:

Thursday, December 16: 12 noon – 4 p.m.

Friday, December 17: 8 AM – 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 18: 12 noon – 4 p.m.

Sunday, December 19: 12 noon – 4 p.m.

Southside Location: Intersection of Palmer Avenue and Reno Avenue near Lake Minnequa Park. Vehicles should enter from Palmer and exit on Berkley and follow directional arrows.

Northside Location: North/east corner of intersection of Ridge Boulevard and Eagleridge Boulevard. Vehicles should take Ridge Drive north to Landmark Drive and enter on the north side of the lot.

Only trees, shrubs, branches, limbs, and other green waste will be accepted. No other materials including lumber, building materials, household trash, or other waste will be accepted.

For more information, contact Public Works by e-mail at pubworks@pueblo.us or by phone at 719-553-2295 during normal business hours.