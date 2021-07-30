Neighborhood Chipping Program helps prevent future fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- A free program can help you save your home from my potential fire danger all year round in Colorado Springs.

The Neighborhood Chipping Program was created by the Colorado Springs Fire Department and the city as a way to take off a load of any homeowner who doesn’t know what can spread a fire around their home.

Adam Wisley, a wildfire mitigation expert with Colorado Springs Fire Department said the neighborhoods most at risk for a fire are those full of vegetation.

“You always want to mitigate around your home, get rid of the dead fuels, and just take on that role and responsibility of doing that to your property,” Wisley said.

CSFD’s goal through the program is to create awareness and educate existing and new homeowners about wildfire risk- all year round.

“Whatever material you decide to cut out of your property, if you stack it up in 5x5x5 foot piles within 5 feet of the curb we will come by with our chipper and take care of all of the material and haul it away from you,” Wisley said.

CSFD is working on fire mitigation efforts in 140 neighborhoods around the city, with some at a higher risk than others.

Through their wildfire urban interface map, it can help anyone in the city know where their home falls or the fire risk level.

Map of high-risk areas in Colorado Springs

“Properties on the west side of I-25 from the Air Force Academy all the way down to Cheyenne mountain zoo and we also cover some areas on the east side of the interstate that are problem areas,” Wisley said.

Residents can sign up for the free disposal of tree branches and vegetation at any time. If you are unsure of what to cut, they can help with a free consultation.

“We would come out to their property and we would give them some education on what materials they can take out of their properties so those hazardous fuels,” Wisley said.

For more information on the program visit Colorado Springs Fire Department visit website.