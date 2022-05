COLORADO SPRINGS — A tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation noted the closure of northbound lanes on I25 between CO 16 and Exit 135: South Academy Boulevard (Fountain) at Mile Point 133 Saturday afternoon.

#I25 northbound: Right lane closed due to fire activity between CO 16 and Exit 135 – South Academy Boulevard. Use caution. Watch for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/GXelZBdKgv — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 7, 2022

According to CDOT, the road is closed due to fire activity in the area.

This article will be updated when more information is released.