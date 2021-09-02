Navy Federal Credit Union to host free family movie night Sept. 18

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Navy Federal Credit Union invites the community to a movie night on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Colo. The event is family-friendly and free.
Navy Federal will be donating $5,000 to the Colorado Veterans Resource Coalition. CVRC provides safe, and community-based services for veterans who are homeless and/or suffer from chronic mental illness.
The movie that’s going to be shown is Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon”, and there will be activities like balloon artists, games for kids and giveaways. Food trucks will be available, and attendees are invited to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the movie starting around 7:25 p.m.
To learn more about the event, visit the Facebook event page here.