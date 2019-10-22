Naturalization Ceremony in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a ceremony Monday morning at Pikes Peak Library 21-C.

The city welcomed 40 new United States citizens to the country.

The library has a lot of no-cost adult education courses that have classes for English language following the path to citizenship and to prepare people for the citizenship test.

According to people who passed the test, the programs were pretty helpful for some of the newest citizens.

“I encourage people to come take the class. It’s just get to learn everything from the constitution to history,” Mexican-American Interpreter Jezabel Riveria said. “This is my home and I love being here. It’s just a great feeling to become a U.S. citizen and I’m happy.”

Some of the new citizens come from countries like Barbuda, Cameroon, Columbia, India, Honduras, and they all live around Colorado.

