(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a natural gas leak inside a business near Fillmore Street.

CSFD posted about the leak in the 3100 block of Stone Avenue on Twitter, and said Stone Ave. was closed in both directions from Fillmore Street to East 4th Street as firefighters ventilate the building.

CSFD said Colorado Springs Utilities is on scene and reporting high levels of natural gas in the building. Avoid the area while firefighters and utilities crews respond.