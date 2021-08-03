National Small Business Week sets date for virtual summit

DENVER– The National Small Business Week virtual summit date is set for Sept. 13-15, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

This year’s summit will focus on the overcoming nature of small businesses this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and how business owners can concentrate their efforts on bouncing back economically.

SBA administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in a video message, “NSBW is the perfect time for small businesses across the nation to network and learn about the many services and programs at the U.S. Small Business Administration, including ou no-cost business counseling and mentoring opportunities available via our district offices and resource partners.”

NSBW will also be partnering with SCORE, the SBA’s volunteer mentor education network, for the summit. Current updates and announcements about SCORE’s various programming will be made available.

To register for the summit or learn more, visit the SBA website for the event here.