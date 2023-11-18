(COLORADO SPRINGS) — National Karate had a grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 8, and partnered with Care and Share to help give back to the community.

Co-owners Jeff Sidner and Gail Adams said they can’t wait to get more involved in the community.

“We want our students to come in and feel good about being here and the growth within themselves. Yeah, getting to know the people that come in and just to have a big family here,” said Adams.

Food items were collected at the opening benefiting the Care and Share Food Bank at their second location at 1875 South Nevada Avenue.

“It’s more than just kicking and punching. It’s about the intangible benefits, the discipline, the focus, the overall ability to be able to set goals and achieve those goals, overcome obstacles,” said Sidner.