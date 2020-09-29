National Coffee Day: Deals from Dunkin’, Starbucks and more

A Starbucks coffee cup is seen inside a Starbucks Coffee shop in Washington, D.C. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heads up, java lovers. National Coffee Day is Tuesday, and many retailers plan to slide cups across counters at little to no cost in celebration.

In a hurry? Stop by Circle K for a free hot or iced coffee of any size, redeemable via the app at participating stores. Missed National Coffee Day with Circle K? No worries, just text COFFEE to 253279 for a free cup at a later date.

Dunkin’ will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Limit one per order, per day.

If drive-thrus are more your thing, Jack in the Box customers get a free regular hot or iced coffee with any app purchase.

Everyone can get a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary at Krispy Kreme. Double the fun by signing up through the company’s app my Sweet Rewards, where members get a free coffee and doughnut Tuesday.

Love’s Travel Stops will offer any sized coffee or hot beverage for $1 when you purchase the coffee through the Love’s Connect app. Proceeds from the sale of the coffee go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Speedway customers can get a free 16 oz. hot coffee, no purchase necessary.

Starbucks Rewards members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage using the order ahead and pay feature on the app will get a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit.