Museum free day offers a creative kickstart before school starts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center’s museum is offering a creative kickstart for students as they prepare to start the school year, and it’s all free.

The event is happening this Saturday. Admission to the museum is free. The current exhibition, World of WearableArt, features designs from around the world, made from recycled tires, saddles, and zip ties.

The museum invites the community to create their own wearable art masterpieces. It’s an opportunity for families to get into the creative spirit before school starts.

“These public free days are a fantastic opportunity to bring your kids together,” museum curator Joi Armstrong said. “It’s been hot outside. It’s nice and air-conditioned in here. Just get out, enjoy some culture in and around Colorado Springs, at no cost to anyone.”

The free museum day is Saturday at the Fine Arts Center on Dale Street, near the Colorado College campus.