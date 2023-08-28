WARNING: Details in this article may be disturbing to some readers, discretion is advised.

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — All charges have been dismissed against Miles Kirby, the Fountain man accused in the murder of his girlfriend and mother of four, Joslyn Teetzel, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

Kirby was initially arrested on First Degree Murder charges after Teetzel was found dead at a home on Mount View Lane around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. At the time of Kirby’s arrest, it was believed that Teetzel had died as a result of injuries from a domestic violence situation.

In a report from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, these initial findings were addressed: “The initial history, scene investigative findings, available video surveillance footage, and injuries observed… strongly suggested homicide due to strangulation.”

However, the coroner went on to explain that additional information and evidence showed that Teetzel was alone at the time of her death. She was seen on video surveillance walking into a shed on the property, the report states, and the coroner was able to determine that her time of death occurred when she was in the shed, before being discovered by Kirby.

“The final opinion of the cause and manner of death is hanging and suicide, respectively,” the coroner’s report said.

In light of these findings, the 4th Judicial DA said all charges against Kirby had been dismissed without prejudice.

The DA and Fountain Police Department have both confirmed to FOX21 News that the investigation remains active, even after the dismissal of charges, and neither could comment on an ongoing investigation.

If you or anyone you know are struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat, or text.

FOX21 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates.