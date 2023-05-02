(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A large power outage has resulted in multiple dark intersections on the northeast side of Colorado Springs on Tuesday, May 2.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communications twitter account first posted about the outage just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. CSPD said multiple intersections from I-25 and North Academy Boulevard south to Garden of the Gods Road and I-25, east to Academy and Vickers Drive are all dark due to the outage.

Colorado Springs Utilities’ (Springs Utilities) outage map reflects the impacted area:

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

CSPD reminds all drivers to use caution and treat any dark intersection as a four-way stop.

Springs Utilities said approximately 3,760 customers are currently without power. The estimated time of restoration is 6:27 p.m.