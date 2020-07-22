Multiple injuries in crash on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Multiple people were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 115 about five miles south of the entrance to Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Troopers said a Toyota Sienna was headed southbound when it was hit by a Ford F-350 that was also headed southbound. The Sienna went into the northbound lanes, where it collided with a Nissan Pathfinder.

Troopers said the driver of the Pathfinder was seriously injured. Several other people in the Pathfinder were also taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The driver of the Sienna was also seriously injured. The passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the F-350 was not injured.

Troopers said all of the people involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.

Troopers said alcohol and drug use are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Trooper Thomas DeAntonio at 719-544-2424.