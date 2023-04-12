UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/12/2023 4:16 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The grass fires near I-25 at South Circle Drive are under control, CSFD said.

Firefighters will remain on scene to mop up hotspots. The cause of the fire is unknown, CSFD said.





Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

ORIGINAL STORY: “Multiple grass fires” burning near Circle and I-25

WEDNESDAY 4/12/2023 4:01 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are on scene of a grass fire near I-25 between South Circle Drive and the MLK Bypass.

CSPD tweeted just after 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, and said southbound I-25 is down to one lane due to the fire.

CSFD also tweeted and said multiple grass fires were reported by crews on the scene near Circle and I-25.

Avoid the area and watch for emergency crews if you have to travel in that direction.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information becomes available.