FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On April 18 just after 3 a.m., the Fountain Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 2100 block of El Vereda Drive, which is located east of the intersection of Fountain Mesa and C & S Roads.

There, crews found a two story home engulfed in flames. Fountain Fire received support from Security Fire Department, Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, Hanover Fire Department, and Ft. Carson Fire Department.

The fire was declared under control at 3:35 a.m.

FFD said Monday no injuries were reported and that the people inside the home were alerted of the fire by their smoke detectors.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.