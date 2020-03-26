Multiple crews respond to grass fire near Cheyenne Mountain State Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple fire crews gaining access now to a grass fire in the area of Norad Road and Highway 115 which is near Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

Colorado Springs Fire Department and County fire resources responded. The size is estimated at 18 acres as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The fire is also near Fort Carson Gate 1.

Colorado Springs and county fire resources responding to a reported #grassfire in the area of Norad Rd and Hwy115. Size estimate at this time is 15 acres. @epcwildland @CarsonFireAssoc Pic credit: Dave Hobart @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/gg0VCXrGv8 — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) March 26, 2020

No evacuations at this time and no structures threatened. Crews were first called about the blaze around 9 p.m. Wind gusts were 15-20 miles per hour.

UPDATE State Park Fire- 18 acres crews gaining access now. No evacuations at this time and no structures threatened. #ColoradoSpringsFire @epcwildland @CarsonFireAssoc pic.twitter.com/DPfE3pOOSD — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 26, 2020

Crews plan to use hand tools throughout the night to stop the spread of the fire.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.