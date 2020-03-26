Multiple crews respond to grass fire near Cheyenne Mountain State Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple fire crews gaining access now to a grass fire in the area of Norad Road and Highway 115 which is near Cheyenne Mountain State Park.
Colorado Springs Fire Department and County fire resources responded. The size is estimated at 18 acres as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The fire is also near Fort Carson Gate 1.
No evacuations at this time and no structures threatened. Crews were first called about the blaze around 9 p.m. Wind gusts were 15-20 miles per hour.
Crews plan to use hand tools throughout the night to stop the spread of the fire.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.