Multiple cars damaged by shots fired in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after multiple cars were damaged by shots fired in three different places in Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning.

Police said between 3:40 a.m. and 4 a.m., they got calls about shots being fired on East Columbia Street, Fontanero Street, and Chambers Drive. Two of those locations are in the area just south of Garden of the Gods in western Colorado Springs. The other is just east of downtown.

Police said multiple cars were shot at each location. Police believe the same person or group of people was responsible for all of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).