Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound Powers at Fontaine

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Southbound Powers Boulevard is closed at Fontaine Boulevard due to a crash involving approximately 10 vehicles, including a jackknifed semi, according to Fountain police.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Police said no injuries have been reported.

Southbound Powers is closed at Fontaine while crews clean up the crash. Police expect the road to reopen by 10 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Roads in the area are slick Tuesday morning, after a couple of inches of snow fell overnight.

