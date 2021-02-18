Multi-vehicle crash closes I-25 near Larkspur

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 25 near Larkspur Thursday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 25 near Larkspur Thursday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Interstate 25 is closed near Larkspur due to a crash involving multiple vehicles in snowy conditions, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said multiple semis and cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 10 a.m.

The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed near the Upper Lake Gulch Road exit. Traffic in the southbound lanes is also backed up.

Screenshot from cotrip.org
Screenshot from cotrip.org

There’s no word yet on when the interstate will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local