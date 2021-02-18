Multi-vehicle crash closes I-25 near Larkspur

Traffic backed up on northbound Interstate 25 near Larkspur Thursday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Interstate 25 is closed near Larkspur due to a crash involving multiple vehicles in snowy conditions, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said multiple semis and cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 10 a.m.

Traffic Advisory



I-25 at MP 173 is closed due to a multi car crash.



3 semis and 3 cars are involved. @CSP_CastleRock has five Troopers on scene to work this event.@ColoradoDOT has lowered the speed limit to 50 MPH.



Expect delays as Fire & EMS crews help work this scene. pic.twitter.com/vAzXgjgbEF — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 18, 2021

The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed near the Upper Lake Gulch Road exit. Traffic in the southbound lanes is also backed up.

Screenshot from cotrip.org

There’s no word yet on when the interstate will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.