Multi-vehicle crash closes I-25 near Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Interstate 25 is closed near Larkspur due to a crash involving multiple vehicles in snowy conditions, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
CSP said multiple semis and cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 10 a.m.
The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed near the Upper Lake Gulch Road exit. Traffic in the southbound lanes is also backed up.
There’s no word yet on when the interstate will reopen.
