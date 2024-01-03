(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Lanes of Highway 24 are blocked along with all north and southbound lanes of Marksheffel Road due to a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 3.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to an injury crash involving multiple cars at Marksheffel and Highway 24 shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. A traffic account run by the City of Colorado Springs said westbound Hwy 24 was blocked along with all lanes of Marksheffel.

CSP said one person was taken to the hospital, and there is currently no estimate of when lanes will reopen.

Alternate routes are advised, and drivers who must travel in the area are urged to use caution.