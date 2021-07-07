Mudslides close Highway 285 near Poncha Springs

Northbound traffic on Highway 285 south of Poncha Springs Wednesday morning. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. — Highway 285 is closed in both directions north and south of Poncha Springs due to multiple mudslides.

The highway is closed from Marshall Pass Road to Poncha Pass, north and south of Poncha Springs. The closure is expected to last until midmorning Wednesday.

Closure map courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Colorado State Patrol suggests the following alternate routes:

If traveling south, turn west on Highway 50 from Poncha Springs to Highway 114. Turn east (left) on Highway 114 to Saguache and Highway 285.

If traveling north, turn west (left) on Highway 114 in Saguache. Take Highway 114 to Highway 50, then east to Poncha Springs.

The Colorado State Patrol said the mudslides happened during a severe thunderstorm Tuesday night. Several passenger cars and a semi were caught in the slides, but no injuries were reported.

