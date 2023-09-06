(PEYTON, Colo.) — If you’re looking for a fun way to send off summer with your four-legged friends this weekend, all for a noble cause, look no further than the Ruffin Mudder 5k Mud Run in Peyton.

The Ruffin Mudder lets you and your dog explore an exciting course, navigate obstacles, and expend that extra energy while benefitting the four-legged members of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

“We believe that dogs should be part of every adventure, and Ruffin Mudder embodies that spirit,” said Melanie Bay-Anderson, the event organizer. “This is more than just a race; it’s an opportunity for you and your furry friend to connect, challenge yourselves, and make lasting memories together.”

You can still sign up to take part in the Ruffin Mudder by visiting the event’s website at RuffinMudder.com.