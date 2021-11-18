Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to deliver Thanksgiving dinners to local military community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will provide Thanksgiving meals to over 1,200 local military service members, veterans, and their families this week.

There are 950 donated turkeys for military members and 300 donated Safeway gift cards ready to be given to veterans through Operation Turkeys for Troops, an annual event. Military recipients of the holiday turkeys have been identified by local military chaplains, Mt. Carmel case managers and Mt. Carmel peer navigators. T

Turkeys have been distributed to installation representatives today, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, and the veteran gift card distribution will occur on Friday, Nov. 19, with preregistration is required. Distribution will take place at the Fountain Mesa Safeway Friday.

“Mt. Carmel is proud to provide Thanksgiving meals to military, veterans, and families in need this holiday,” said Retired Army Col. Bob McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel Executive Director. “We’re grateful for our community partners who make this event possible and we wish all the members of our local military community a very happy Thanksgiving.”

Sponsors for Turkeys for Troops include Phil Long Dealerships, Safeway/Albertsons, The Church at Woodmoor, Veterans United, Heuser & Heuser, Security Service Federal Credit Union, Carl’s Jr., Crestone Roofing, Pach Ranch Fencing & More, Kahlon1, LLC and Jaswinder Grewal.

To learn more about Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, click here.